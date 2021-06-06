London Fire Brigade describes deficiencies of Ballymore apartment block as ‘wake-up call’
The smoke ventilation system at the New Providence Wharf, built by the Irish development company, acted like ’a broken chimney’ during a fire on May 7
The failure of a fire safety system at a London apartment block built and run by Ballymore, the Irish development company owned by Sean Mulryan, could have led to tragic consequences and should serve as an urgent wake-up call to all building owners and managers, the London Fire Brigade has said.
Richard Mills, the brigade’s deputy commissioner, said “the smoke ventilation system” inside the New Providence Wharf development in Blackwall acted like a “broken chimney” during the...
