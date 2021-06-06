Subscribe Today
London Fire Brigade describes deficiencies of Ballymore apartment block as ‘wake-up call’

The smoke ventilation system at the New Providence Wharf, built by the Irish development company, acted like ’a broken chimney’ during a fire on May 7

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
6th June, 2021
The fire at the New Providence Wharf in London on May 7 saw 34 people rescued by the London Fire Brigade. Picture: PA

The failure of a fire safety system at a London apartment block built and run by Ballymore, the Irish development company owned by Sean Mulryan, could have led to tragic consequences and should serve as an urgent wake-up call to all building owners and managers, the London Fire Brigade has said.

Richard Mills, the brigade’s deputy commissioner, said “the smoke ventilation system” inside the  New Providence Wharf development in Blackwall acted like a “broken chimney” during the...

