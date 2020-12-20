Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Lobby group warns that cinemas are ‘at brink of collapse’

State worked with industry figures to hammer out safe opening protocols after intense pressure from sector during second lockdown

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
Killian Woods - avatar

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
20th December, 2020
Lobby group warns that cinemas are ‘at brink of collapse’
Mark Anderson, chief executive of Omniplex Cinemas, who largely led the campaign, specifically warned that the “rural cinema is under threat of extinction” in Ireland

The biggest cinema operators in Ireland have issued a series of warnings to the government about the financial health of the sector as part of a large behind-the-scenes lobbying campaign, the Business Post can reveal.

Senior figures in the Irish cinema sector coordinated a lobbying campaign in October and November in a bid to secure government approval for cinemas to operate when pandemic-related restrictions were eased in December.

Mark Anderson, chief executive of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Carin Bryans, the senior country officer at JP Morgan Chase in Ireland, said setting up the new unit within the Dublin office was a natural progression from the firm’s recent growth in Ireland. Photo: Fergal Philips

JP Morgan opens new cyber hub in Dublin with 50 hires

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 1 hour ago
Patrick Walsh, chief executive of Dogpatch Labs

‘Instead of creating world-class rugby players, we’re creating world class companies’

Companies Emmet Ryan 1 hour ago
Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, and his wife Anita celebrate a win for their racehorse Tiger Roll: the couple were among trustees of the Gigginstown Settlement Charity

O’Leary charity sells €22m worth of Ryanair shares

Companies Barry J Whyte 1 hour ago
Damien Long CEO and founder of Travel Master Picture. John Allen

Travelmaster hopes to close €500,000 seed funding round within a few months

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1