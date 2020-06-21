Sunday June 21, 2020
Live streaming app Netgigs prepares for rapid growth

Australian event streaming platform founded by Irishman Joe Ward accelerates scaling plans

21st June, 2020
Musician Robbie Malone photographed in Jealous Town recording studios in Co Meath. Picture: Barry Cronin

Netgigs, the Australian event streaming platform founded by Irishman Joe Ward, has accelerated its growth plans amid increased demand from fans desperately seeking a way to enjoy live music.

Ward said the fledgling business was seeking to take advantage of the opportunity created by the cancellation of gigs and festivals due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“We have set ourselves up to operate globally and already have corporate structures and offices in the US, Ireland and...

