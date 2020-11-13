Life Scientific founder Nicola Mitchell wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Nicola Mitchell, founder and chief executive of Life Scientific, has been named both the international and the overall EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

The annual awards ceremony was held virtually and attended by an audience of more than 2,000 people, including business and political leaders. Collectively the 24 finalists of this year’s programme employ more than 5,000 people and have revenues in excess of €400 million.

Life Scientific specialises in the development and registration of generic...