Friday November 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Life Scientific founder Nicola Mitchell wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year

The agrochemicals company has a ‘strong development pipeline and clear pathways to expansion outside Europe’, judges say

13th November, 2020
Nicola Mitchell, chief executive of Life Scientific, was the international and overall winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year which was held virtually. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Nicola Mitchell, founder and chief executive of Life Scientific, has been named both the international and the overall EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

The annual awards ceremony was held virtually and attended by an audience of more than 2,000 people, including business and political leaders. Collectively the 24 finalists of this year’s programme employ more than 5,000 people and have revenues in excess of €400 million.

Life Scientific specialises in the development and registration of generic...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Legal proceedings issued against Eason over second Galway store

Harcourt Developments has sought a summary judgement against the bookseller in relation to rent dispute

Killian Woods | 2 days ago

Boylesports fined £2.8m for breaching rules on money laundering

The UK’s Gambling Commission found the Irish bookmaker had failed to implement suitable anti-laundering policies on its websites

Aaron Rogan | 2 days ago

Medica made Irish move ‘to get a foothold in a really exciting market’

The UK firm, which acquired Global Diagnostics Ireland last week, predicts strong growth in outsourced health diagnostics

Daniel Murray | 3 days ago