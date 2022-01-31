Subscribe Today
Legislation being finalised for Central Bank register of accounts

Banks to be required to pass over data on accounts and account holders for anti-money laundering and terrorist financing purposes

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
31st January, 2022
Discussion on the proposed register has been ongoing between the banks, the Department of Finance and the Central Bank, a Central Bank spokeswoman said, and engagement has been “positive”.

Legislation to create a database of all bank accounts and account holders in the state is expected to come into effect next month, the Central Bank has said.

To prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, banks will be required to pass details of those holding accounts to the Central Bank who will compile and maintain a list of bank accounts and safe deposit boxes in credit institutions in Ireland. The Garda financial intelligence unit will...

