Legislation being finalised for Central Bank register of accounts
Banks to be required to pass over data on accounts and account holders for anti-money laundering and terrorist financing purposes
Legislation to create a database of all bank accounts and account holders in the state is expected to come into effect next month, the Central Bank has said.
To prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, banks will be required to pass details of those holding accounts to the Central Bank who will compile and maintain a list of bank accounts and safe deposit boxes in credit institutions in Ireland. The Garda financial intelligence unit will...
