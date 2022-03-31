Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Larry Goodman consolidates three private hospitals into new entity

The Blackrock Clinic, the Galway Clinic and the Hermitage Clinic will be folded into one entity known as Blackrock Health

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
31st March, 2022
Larry Goodman consolidates three private hospitals into new entity
Goodman took full control of all three hospitals in the last two years following a long-running legal battle with his fellow shareholders in the Blackrock Clinic.

Larry Goodman, the billionaire beef baron, has consolidated all three of the private hospitals he owns under one company.

As part of the new company structure, the Blackrock Clinic, the Galway Clinic and the Hermitage Clinic will be folded into one entity known as Blackrock Health. Each of the hospitals will continue to operate under their current name.

The new business will be led by chief executive Dr Caroline Whelan, who previously worked as chief...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tony Smurfit, group chief executive officer, received shares with a current value of €3.6 million. Picture: Bloomberg

Smurfit Kappa senior executives awarded more than €9.6m in share bonus awards

Companies Eva Short
Hostelworld lists 36,000 properties on its site, including the Bambuda Lodge hostel, above

Losses increase at Dublin-headquartered Hostelworld

Companies Ellie Donnelly
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: New sick pay laws; Germany triggers emergency gas plan

Companies Eva Short
Cathal Friel, chairman of Poolbeg Pharma

Shares in Poolbeg Pharma begin trading on the US venture market

Companies Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1