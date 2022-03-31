Larry Goodman consolidates three private hospitals into new entity

Larry Goodman, the billionaire beef baron, has consolidated all three of the private hospitals he owns under one company.

As part of the new company structure, the Blackrock Clinic, the Galway Clinic and the Hermitage Clinic will be folded into one entity known as Blackrock Health. Each of the hospitals will continue to operate under their current name.

The new business will be led by chief executive Dr Caroline Whelan, who previously worked as chief...