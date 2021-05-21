Largest shareholder in UDG Healthcare hits out at ‘opportunistic’ takeover offer
Allianz GI says Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s offer is ‘opportunistic’ and ‘significantly undervalues’ the business
The largest shareholder in UDG Healthcare, the Dublin-headquartered healthcare services provider, has said it may reject the £2.6 billion (€3 billion) takeover offer made for the company by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) despite the deal being recommended by the board of UDG.
Allianz GI, a global investment firm which holds an 8.6 per cent stake in UDG, described the takeover offer from CD&R, the US private equity firm, as “opportunistic”. Liam FitzGerald,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Makers of Drumshanbo gin buy back more than half a million shares
The Shed Distillery returns value to Enterprise Ireland and Goodbody’s EIIS fund
EML Payments shares plunge after Central Bank raises concerns about Irish subsidiary
Shares in the Australian fintech fell by 45 per cent after the Central Bank of Ireland raised anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism concerns relating to Prepaid Financial Services, its Irish subsidiary