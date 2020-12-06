Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Lambay whiskey company losses up to €3.1 million

Baring banking family and Cognac producer planning to build micro-distillery on island off north Dublin coast

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
6th December, 2020
Lambay whiskey company losses up to €3.1 million

Total losses at Lambay Irish Whiskey, a joint venture between the Baring family and Cognac producer Camus, rose from €1.7 million to €3.1 million in 2019.

The company made a loss for the year of €1.4 million in 2019, an increase on its 2018 loss of €1.2 million, accounts show.

Lambay was founded in 2017 by Alexander Baring, the seventh Lord Revelstoke, and Camus Holdings.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1