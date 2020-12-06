Lambay whiskey company losses up to €3.1 million

Total losses at Lambay Irish Whiskey, a joint venture between the Baring family and Cognac producer Camus, rose from €1.7 million to €3.1 million in 2019.

The company made a loss for the year of €1.4 million in 2019, an increase on its 2018 loss of €1.2 million, accounts show.

Lambay was founded in 2017 by Alexander Baring, the seventh Lord Revelstoke, and Camus Holdings.