Lambay whiskey company losses up to €3.1 million
Baring banking family and Cognac producer planning to build micro-distillery on island off north Dublin coast
Total losses at Lambay Irish Whiskey, a joint venture between the Baring family and Cognac producer Camus, rose from €1.7 million to €3.1 million in 2019.
The company made a loss for the year of €1.4 million in 2019, an increase on its 2018 loss of €1.2 million, accounts show.
Lambay was founded in 2017 by Alexander Baring, the seventh Lord Revelstoke, and Camus Holdings.
