Lakeland Dairies reports double-digit growth in sales and profits for 2021

Lakeland Dairies, the farmer owned dairy co-op based in Co Cavan, recorded double digit growth in profits and sales last year thanks to buoyant global demand for dairy ingredients and products.

Announcing full year results on Wednesday, the dairy co-op reported a 10 per cent increase in earnings (Ebitda) to €55.4 million despite margins narrowing slightly to 4.2 per cent. Operating profits in the business increased 8 per cent to just over €28.2 million, while...