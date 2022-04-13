Subscribe Today
Lakeland Dairies reports double-digit growth in sales and profits for 2021

The farmer owned dairy co-op processed almost 2 billion litres of milk last year and exported more than 280,000 tons of dairy ingredients to global markets.

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
13th April, 2022
Lakeland Dairies processed a record 2 billion litres of milk last year.

Lakeland Dairies, the farmer owned dairy co-op based in Co Cavan, recorded double digit growth in profits and sales last year thanks to buoyant global demand for dairy ingredients and products.

Announcing full year results on Wednesday, the dairy co-op reported a 10 per cent increase in earnings (Ebitda) to €55.4 million despite margins narrowing slightly to 4.2 per cent. Operating profits in the business increased 8 per cent to just over €28.2 million, while...

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

