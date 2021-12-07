Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

LA firm pays €186m to grow Kingspan stake as Grenfell fallout continues

The Cavan-based insulation firm has performed strongly this year, but its move to sponsor Mercedes Formula 1 team has sparked fresh controversy

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
7th December, 2021
LA firm pays €186m to grow Kingspan stake as Grenfell fallout continues
Gene Murtagh chief executive of Kingspan Group: The Cavan-based insulation and materials giant posted continued strong performance in a trading update. Sales in the nine months up to September 30 were up 44 per cent on the same period in the 2020 and totalled €4.72 billion. Picture: Rolling News

The Capital Group, the trillion-dollar Los Angeles investment firm, invested €186 million to further grow its already sizeable stake in Kingspan.

The investor, which has more than $2.6 trillion in assets under management, raised its share of the Cavan-based insulations giant from 6.08 per cent to 7.07 per cent on December 6 at €100 per share, regulatory filings showed.

Kingspan’s share price has since risen to €105. As previously reported by this newspaper, the company is on track to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

European Refreshments makes and sells Coca-Cola concentrate to bottlers worldwide, as well as acting as a ‘holding company for the purchase of investments and intangible assets’. Picture: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg News

Profits at Irish arm of Coca-Cola rise to €2.1bn despite drop in turnover

Companies Barry J Whyte
Zöe Desmond started Frolo three years ago as an online community for single parents like herself who felt isolated by their circumstances. “It was born out of a time when I needed it most,” she said. Picture: Anna Gordon

Single-parent dating app raises €600k for US rollout

Companies Róisín Burke
Siobhan Talbot, chief executive of Glanbia: didn’t get the rally in share prices she might have hoped for

Company watch: Glanbia moves to quell investors’ unease

Companies Lorcan Allen
Conor Smyth, chief executive, TritonLake: ‘Most of what we do will go into emerging venture growth funds’

TritonLake aims to raise €221m with partnerships in new markets

Companies Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1