Kitman Labs raises fresh investment of $52m
Irish sports science and data analytics company with offices in Dublin and California plans to hire 100 more people
Kitman Labs, the Irish sports science and data analytics company, has raised a fresh investment of $52 million.
The investment round led by Guggenheim Investments, the $259 billion asset management firm, and brings Kitman Labs’ total outside fund raising figure to $82 million, the company said in a statement.
The company was founded by Stephen Smith, a former Leinster rugby strength and conditioning coach, in 2012. It set out to collect training and performance records from...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Losses swell at Revolut Ireland as fintech quadruples workforce
Company reported operating loss of €3.3 million in 2020, up from €169,000 the previous year
Flutter will not take a punt on The Athletic
Gambling giant’s chief financial officer says acquisition of sports website is something his firm is ‘not pursuing at all’
Revenue up $500m at LinkedIn Ireland as membership swells
Recruitment platform’s Irish arm will pay $250 million in dividends to its parent company after turnover rose by 17 per cent last year
Amazon is offering a €2,000 sign-on fee to new hires for its Dublin warehouses
Retailer will spend up to €200,000 in signing bonuses as part of a Christmas hiring spree for its two ‘exceptionally busy’ delivery centres in the capital