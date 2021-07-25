Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Kitman Labs goes after US military contracts

The Dublin sports science company has more than 700 athletic partnerships around the world and is looking to expand

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
25th July, 2021
Kitman Labs goes after US military contracts
Stephen Smith, chief executive and founder of Kitman Labs: ‘what we really care about is empowering people to make great decisions’

Kitman Labs, the Irish sports science and data analytics company, is actively pursuing military contracts in the United States, Stephen Smith, the chief executive and founder, has confirmed.

“There's a huge opportunity there. Those people’s jobs are essentially to perform at the highest level consistently,” he said.

“They can't perform at the highest level when they’re injured or broken, so it’s very similar and very akin to an elite sports environment....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

At the start of this year, Mawer held 5.42 per cent of Glanbia’s shares worth around €166 million at the company’s share price of around €10.40.

Canadian investment fund sells nearly €30m in Glanbia shares in week

Companies Barry J Whyte 7 hours ago
Firms who do not sign up can face fines of up to €5,000 in the District Court and up to €500,000 in the Circuit Court. Picture: iStock

Firms facing fines up to €500,000 over failure to register owners’ names

Companies Michael Brennan 7 hours ago
Tom Grissen, chief executive of Daon: “Travellers and event attendees around the world have turned to VeriFLY to assist in their life journeys as we begin to see a return to normality”

Desmond’s Covid-19 passport app gains 1.5 million users

Companies Róisín Burke 7 hours ago
Tom Donnellan, chief executive of Bord na Móna: ‘The large corporates of the world like our story’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Company watch: Bord na Móna chief sees the semi-state as ‘green unicorn’ with its €1.25 billion valuation

Companies Lorcan Allen 7 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1