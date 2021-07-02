Kirby Group to create 300 jobs in Limerick
Up to 100 of the new hires will be part of a graduate programme and apprenticeship scheme at the company’s headquarters in Raheen
Kirby Group, the engineering company, has announced the creation of 300 jobs in Limerick.
The positions will be based at the company headquarters and are part of expansion plans to meet domestic and European demand. Up to 100 people are to be hired as part of a graduate programme and apprenticeship scheme.
Recruitment for engineering, administrative and commercial operations staff is already underway.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Booste: ‘In Ireland we saw low barriers of entry and a fast-growing e-commerce market’
The Polish fintech start-up is expanding its revenue-based financing services here as well as in the UK and the Netherlands