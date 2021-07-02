Subscribe Today
Kirby Group to create 300 jobs in Limerick

Up to 100 of the new hires will be part of a graduate programme and apprenticeship scheme at the company’s headquarters in Raheen

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
2nd July, 2021
Ruairí Ryan, associate director of Kirby Engineering. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Kirby Group, the engineering company, has announced the creation of 300 jobs in Limerick.

The positions will be based at the company headquarters and are part of expansion plans to meet domestic and European demand. Up to 100 people are to be hired as part of a graduate programme and apprenticeship scheme.

Recruitment for engineering, administrative and commercial operations staff is already underway.

