Kinney boosts stake in Irish Ferries parent group by €9m

Peter Kinney, a low-profile Irish investor based in Chicago, has boosted his firm’s stake in Irish Continental Group by nearly €9 million, stock exchange filings show.

Kinney’s firm, Kinney Asset Management, pushed its stake from 6.1 per cent to 7.2 per cent, which is worth €60 million at the company’s current share price of around €4.50.

It comes a few months after Irish Continental, which owns the Irish Ferries business, announced...