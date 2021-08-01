Subscribe Today
Kinney boosts stake in Irish Ferries parent group by €9m

The low-profile Chicago-based investor’s firm, Kinney Asset Management, now holds €60 million-worth of shares in Irish Continental Group

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
1st August, 2021
Revenues for Irish Ferries fell by by 9.4 per cent to €37.1 million last year. Picture: Maura Hickey

Peter Kinney, a low-profile Irish investor based in Chicago, has boosted his firm’s stake in Irish Continental Group by nearly €9 million, stock exchange filings show.

Kinney’s firm, Kinney Asset Management, pushed its stake from 6.1 per cent to 7.2 per cent, which is worth €60 million at the company’s current share price of around €4.50.

It comes a few months after Irish Continental, which owns the Irish Ferries business, announced...

