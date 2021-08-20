Kingspan reports record half year profits due to ‘remarkably strong’ demand
Gene Murtagh, chief executive of the Cavan-based insulation company, said the global construction sector has bounced back strongly from Covid-19
Kingspan, the insulation giant, has recorded record profits and sales for the first half of this year thanks to high demand coupled with a global recovery in construction.
The Cavan-based company announced a 64 per cent increase in trading profits for the first six months of the year to €329 million, as profit margins expanded to a healthy 11.3 per cent.
Earnings (Ebitda) for the first half of the year increased 53 per cent year to just...
