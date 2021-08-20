Kingspan reports record half year profits due to ‘remarkably strong’ demand

Kingspan, the insulation giant, has recorded record profits and sales for the first half of this year thanks to high demand coupled with a global recovery in construction.

The Cavan-based company announced a 64 per cent increase in trading profits for the first six months of the year to €329 million, as profit margins expanded to a healthy 11.3 per cent.

Earnings (Ebitda) for the first half of the year increased 53 per cent year to just...