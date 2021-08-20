Subscribe Today
Kingspan reports record half year profits due to ‘remarkably strong’ demand

Gene Murtagh, chief executive of the Cavan-based insulation company, said the global construction sector has bounced back strongly from Covid-19

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
20th August, 2021
Gene Murtagh, chief executive of Kingspan, said the outlook for the second half of the year was just as strong as demand for its products surges

Kingspan, the insulation giant, has recorded record profits and sales for the first half of this year thanks to high demand coupled with a global recovery in construction.

The Cavan-based company announced a 64 per cent increase in trading profits for the first six months of the year to €329 million, as profit margins expanded to a healthy 11.3 per cent.

Earnings (Ebitda) for the first half of the year increased 53 per cent year to just...

