Kingspan hired law firm for review ahead of Grenfell fire inquiry criticism

Details of a review by Eversheds Sutherland are contained in the building materials giant’s preliminary financial results for 2020

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
21st February, 2021
Gene Murtagh, Kingspan chief executive: called employee behaviour revealed in inquiry, ‘unacceptable’ Picture: Maura Hickey

Eversheds Sutherland, the law firm, was hired by Kingspan to conduct an extensive review of its UK insulation business, which has been accused of being “seminally causative” in the June 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Details of the review were contained in the Cavan-based company’s preliminary results, which were released on Friday and cover its 2020 financial performance. As part of its financial update, the company said that the ongoing Grenfell Tower inquiry...

