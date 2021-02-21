Kingspan hired law firm for review after Grenfell fire inquiry findings

Eversheds Sutherland, the law firm, was hired by Kingspan to conduct an extensive review of its UK insulation business after the Cavan-based group was accused of being “seminally causative” in the June 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Details of the review were contained in Kingspan’s preliminary results, which were released on Friday and cover its 2020 financial performance. As part of its financial update, the company said that the ongoing Grenfell Tower inquiry...