Kingspan exits Russian market

The building materials giant said it made the decision to exit Russia in early March

Ellie Donnelly

 @@ellied798
5th April, 2022
Kingspan exits Russian market
Gene Murtagh, Kingspan chief executive. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Cavan-headquartered Kingspan has exited the Russian market, selling its operations there to local management.

The building materials giant said that it made the decision to exit Russia in “early March”, however it has taken “several weeks to ensure that it could be completed in an orderly fashion, with the safety and welfare of our staff as a key priority.”

Russia accounts for less than 1 per cent of Kingspan’s global operations,...

