Kingspan chief accused of lobbying against combustible cladding ban after Grenfell tragedy
Inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire in which 72 people died hears accusations that Gene Murtagh led approaches to politicians, while the company did its ‘best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain’
Barry J WhyteChief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Gene Murtagh, the chief executive of Kingspan, drove lobbying efforts to “undermine” the British government’s proposed ban on combustible cladding in the months after the fatal Grenfell Tower fire, it was alleged before the inquiry into the tragedy last week.
Richard Millett QC, counsel for the inquiry, also accused Kingspan of doing “its best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain”.
Last week’s hearings at the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
ICG executives benefit from €3.5m in share-based payments
Last week, executives at Irish Ferries’ parent company sold shares vested to them in a 2018 incentive scheme
Dalata founder to help furniture search engine to reach ‘the next level’
Hotel boss Pat McCann joins the board of Ufurnish as the firm closes a multimillion pound investment round
Enterpryze to hire 100 as it launches SME platform in Ireland and the UK
Software provider has said that SMEs can avail of its invoicing and payments services ‘for free, for life’
Most businesses are not planning for long-term remote working, report shows
Just 17 per cent of global executives plan to shrink their office space, down from 69 per cent last year, according to KPMG study