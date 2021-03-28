Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Kingspan chief accused of lobbying against combustible cladding ban after Grenfell tragedy

Inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire in which 72 people died hears accusations that Gene Murtagh led approaches to politicians, while the company did its ‘best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain’

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Killian Woods - avatar

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
28th March, 2021
Kingspan chief accused of lobbying against combustible cladding ban after Grenfell tragedy
Grenfell Tower in London where 72 people died in a fire in 2017

Gene Murtagh, the chief executive of Kingspan, drove lobbying efforts to “undermine” the British government’s proposed ban on combustible cladding in the months after the fatal Grenfell Tower fire, it was alleged before the inquiry into the tragedy last week.

Richard Millett QC, counsel for the inquiry, also accused Kingspan of doing “its best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain”.

Last week’s hearings at the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Eamonn Rothwell, Irish Continental Group (ICG) chief executive, sold shares in the amount of nearly €264,000

ICG executives benefit from €3.5m in share-based payments

Companies Barry J Whyte 1 hour ago
Skyscanner-style marketplace for furniture, established Deirdre McGettrick and Ray Wright

Dalata founder to help furniture search engine to reach ‘the next level’

Companies Killian Woods 1 hour ago
From left: Paula Cassidy, Chief Operations Officer; Kieron Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer; Morgan Browne, CEO; Will Newton, Chief Commercial Officer; Zoe Ennis, Chief Peoples Officer

Enterpryze to hire 100 as it launches SME platform in Ireland and the UK

Companies Eva Short 3 days ago
Just a fifth of companies are now looking to hire staff who work remotely, compared to 73 per cent last year

Most businesses are not planning for long-term remote working, report shows

Companies Donal MacNamee 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1