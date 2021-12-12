Kingspan accused of embodying ‘corrupt culture’ at Grenfell inquiry
Insulation firm has been accused by lawyers for the victims of the June 2017 fire in London of helping to create the conditions that led to the disaster
Barry J WhyteChief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Kingspan has been accused of being at the heart of “a corrupt culture in the testing and certification industry” at the latest sitting of the Grenfell Tower inquiry.
It is the latest in a steady stream of allegations against the Irish insulation company to emerge from the public inquiry into the fire at Grenfell Tower in London on June 14, 2017, in which 72 people died.
The current phase of the inquiry deals with what the...
