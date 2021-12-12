Subscribe Today
Kingspan accused of embodying ‘corrupt culture’ at Grenfell inquiry

Insulation firm has been accused by lawyers for the victims of the June 2017 fire in London of helping to create the conditions that led to the disaster

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Killian Woods - avatar

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
12th December, 2021
Kingspan accused of embodying ‘corrupt culture’ at Grenfell inquiry
Gene Murtagh, chief executive of Kingspan. The company has repeatedly insisted that it “believes the evidence shows that the type of insulation used on Grenfell Tower made no material difference to the nature and speed of the spread of the fire”. Picture: Maura Hickey

Kingspan has been accused of being at the heart of “a corrupt culture in the testing and certification industry” at the latest sitting of the Grenfell Tower inquiry.

It is the latest in a steady stream of allegations against the Irish insulation company to emerge from the public inquiry into the fire at Grenfell Tower in London on June 14, 2017, in which 72 people died.

The current phase of the inquiry deals with what the...

