Kilkenny Group appoints Evelyn Moynihan as chief executive
Moynihan will take charge of 16 retail outlets, five restaurants and the online store
Evelyn Moynihan has been appointed chief executive of the Kilkenny Group as Marian O‘Gorman steps down from the position after 22 years at the helm of the luxury goods business.
Moynihan has been with the premium Irish craft and design group since late 2019 and served as marketing and brand and commercial director where she was tasked with e-commerce, marketing, buying functions and worked on the business’s development strategy.
She worked for nearly...
