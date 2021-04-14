Kilkenny Group appoints Evelyn Moynihan as ceo

Kilkenny Group has appointed Evelyn Moynihan as ceo and announced Marian O’Gorman, its owner and former chief executive for nearly 30 years, will become group chair.

Moynihan has been with the premium Irish craft and design group since late 2019 and served as marketing and brand and commercial director where she was tasked with e-commerce, marketing, buying functions and worked on the business’s development strategy.

She worked for nearly 20 years with Diageo...