Kildare brewers rebrand McGargles beer as Rye River

Rye River Brewing, based in Celbridge, Co Kildare, is rebranding its McGargles range, changing the name to Rye River, as it goes to market seeking €3.5 million in growth capital investment.

“McGargles is probably the number 1 craft retail brand in Ireland. So it’s a brand that’s working, a household name, yet we’ve realised that future growth may not be with McGargles as the brand,” Tom Cronin, managing director at Rye River Brewing, told the...