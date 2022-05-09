Subscribe Today
Kildare brewers rebrand McGargles beer as Rye River

Craft drinks company seeks €3.5 million growth capital to fund further focus on export markets

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
9th May, 2022
Kildare brewers rebrand McGargles beer as Rye River
Tom Cronin, managing director at Rye River Brewing: ‘We’ve realised that future growth may not be with McGargles as the brand.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

Rye River Brewing, based in Celbridge, Co Kildare, is rebranding its McGargles range, changing the name to Rye River, as it goes to market seeking €3.5 million in growth capital investment.

“McGargles is probably the number 1 craft retail brand in Ireland. So it’s a brand that’s working, a household name, yet we’ve realised that future growth may not be with McGargles as the brand,” Tom Cronin, managing director at Rye River Brewing, told the...

