Kildare brewers rebrand McGargles beer as Rye River
Craft drinks company seeks €3.5 million growth capital to fund further focus on export markets
Rye River Brewing, based in Celbridge, Co Kildare, is rebranding its McGargles range, changing the name to Rye River, as it goes to market seeking €3.5 million in growth capital investment.
“McGargles is probably the number 1 craft retail brand in Ireland. So it’s a brand that’s working, a household name, yet we’ve realised that future growth may not be with McGargles as the brand,” Tom Cronin, managing director at Rye River Brewing, told the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Running out of muscle: Activist investor pushes for radical shake-up of Glanbia
Clearway Capital believes shares in Glanbia are ‘deeply undervalued’, and that it’s time to hive off its prized performance nutrition arm. But will other investors back a radical shake-up in the Irish nutrition giant?
Sequoia leads $15m raise for Irish cloud solution platform
The funding round was led by the US venture capital giant, which has also backed Apple, WhatsApp and Instagram
Glanbia chiefs meet the activist investor urging radical overhaul
Senior executives of the food and nutrition giant met Clearway boss Gianluca Ferrari to discuss his proposals to split the food and nutrition giant into two separate companies
Irish packaging firm Zeus to spend €35m on M&A activity
The company’s operations in Ukraine are operating at between 50-60 per cent of budget, under ‘challenging’ conditions providing essential food packaging to retailers