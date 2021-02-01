Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Key takeaways from Ryanair’s trading update

Pandemic continues to hit airline’s financial performance but a lack of cash is not an immediate problem

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
1st February, 2021
Key takeaways from Ryanair’s trading update
Despite the disruption to its business, Ryanair had €3.5 billion cash on hand at the end of December compared to €4.5 billion three months earlier. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ryanair today released its third quarter trading update covering the three months to the end of December. Here’s what we learnt:

Ryanair’s financial performance continues to be badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic

The Irish airline reported a €306 million loss for the three months to the end of December last, representing a near-€400 million swing from the €88 million profit it posted for the same quarter a year...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 14 hours ago
Ryan Williams, director at Connected Health: ‘We think about what older people can get that’s not physical care that can help them stay independent.‘ Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Using tech to connect with the elderly for better care at home

Companies Emmet Ryan 2 days ago
Seamus Kearney, Valeo Food: Valeo Foods’ recent revenue figures showed sales of €942 million

Private equity firm CapVest eyes sale of Valeo Foods for €1.7bn

Companies Róisín Burke 2 days ago
Paul and Jude Davis, co-founders of Nephin Whiskey, at their cooperage in Kilbeggan in Co Westmeath Picture: Barry Cronin

Nephin Whiskey facing nearly €1.8m funding shortfall that could threaten its future, financial backer warns

Companies Barry J Whyte 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1