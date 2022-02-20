Kerry Group’s aborted €550m deal with Kerry Co-op could be revived
Edmond Scanlon, the Kerry Group chief executive, has said the company is still ‘open-minded’ about selling its legacy dairy arm
A potential €550 million deal between Kerry Group and its largest shareholder to dispose of its legacy dairy business looks set to be revisited this year after Edmond Scanlon, the Kerry chief executive, said the company was still “open-minded” about selling the business.
It comes after negotiations between Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op, the farmer-controlled investment company, over a deal for the group’s dairy business collapsed in April last year. The talks ended...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Kingspan reports record profits for 2021 but warns of major cost inflation challenges
The Cavan-based insulation giant said soaring raw material and energy prices had forced it to pass on almost €700 million in additional costs to customers last year
Revenue hits €135m at Lloyds pharmacy group despite ‘ongoing’ Covid risk
Pharmacy group employs nearly 800 people and says €4.2m loss was down to impact of the pandemic
Dublin pub group’s turnover fell 82% in 2020 as post-tax loss reached €4.25m
Nolaclan, which owns Xico, House and 9 Below, cut its workforce by more than 50% due to Covid restrictions
Kerry Group increases dividend as profits rebound for 2021
The taste and nutrition company saw its profits bounce back last year after enduring a challenging 2020