Kerry Group vows to donate any profit in Russia to Ukraine relief efforts

The food firm says it doesn’t expect to make profit in Russia, but if it does it will be given to humanitarian causes in war-torn Ukraine

3rd April, 2022
Kerry Group: the food giant employs more than 250 people in Russia and Belarus

Kerry Group has said it does not expect to make any profit or pay any related taxes in Russia, but if any money is made “it will be donated to humanitarian relief efforts”.

The company has a manufacturing facility near Moscow, specialising in protein coatings, which accounts for a fraction of its overall business.

The Tralee-headquartered taste and nutrition giant said that following extensive engagement with its stakeholders “including customers, employees, and suppliers,...

