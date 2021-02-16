Kerry Group reports 11.7% fall in profits for 2020

Kerry Group has reported an 11.7 per cent decrease in profit for 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19.

In preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2020, the company said its trading profit fell to €797.2 million from €902.7 million in 2019.

The Irish-listed food group’s taste and nutrition unit fell 3 per cent year on year, while consumer foods volumes were down 2.6 per cent.