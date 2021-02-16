Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Kerry Group reports 11.7% fall in profits for 2020

The food company feels impact of Covid-19 as it confirms it will review its dairy-related operations in Ireland and UK

Claire McNamara
16th February, 2021
Kerry Group reports 11.7% fall in profits for 2020
Edmond Scanlon, the chief executive of Kerry Group, said 2020 had been a unique year and the company was looking forward to returning to growth this year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Kerry Group has reported an 11.7 per cent decrease in profit for 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19.

In preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2020, the company said its trading profit fell to €797.2 million from €902.7 million in 2019.

The Irish-listed food group’s taste and nutrition unit fell 3 per cent year on year, while consumer foods volumes were down 2.6 per cent.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 6 hours ago
Cian Ó Maidín, chief executive of NearForm: ‘The unprecedented events of 2020 have shown that both public and private-sector companies must react quickly to meet the challenges of today’s world’

NearForm gets ‘strategic investment’ to expand in Europe and America

Companies Claire McNamara 9 hours ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 1 day ago
Euronext, the stock exchange’s owner, has lobbied the Department of Finance to raise the limit on tax-relief investments

Raise EIIS cap to boost Iseq, says Euronext letter

Companies Barry J Whyte 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1