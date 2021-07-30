Kerry Group posts double digit growth in half year profits
The company’s core taste and nutrition division recorded strong volume growth and health profit margin expansion in the first half of the year
Kerry Group, the Irish flavours and nutrition giant, has reported doubled-digit profit growth for the first half of the year.
Kerry Group reported a 13 per cent increase in trading profits to €357 million for the first half of 2021, as profit margins increased to a strong 10 per cent. Kerry reported a 15 per cent increase in adjusted earnings before tax to €306 million for the first six months of the year.
Overall, Kerry Group saw a 5...
