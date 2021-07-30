Kerry Group posts double digit growth in half year profits

Kerry Group, the Irish flavours and nutrition giant, has reported doubled-digit profit growth for the first half of the year.

Kerry Group reported a 13 per cent increase in trading profits to €357 million for the first half of 2021, as profit margins increased to a strong 10 per cent. Kerry reported a 15 per cent increase in adjusted earnings before tax to €306 million for the first six months of the year.

Overall, Kerry Group saw a 5...