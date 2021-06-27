Kerry Co-op drops Davy as broker of choice after probe

Kerry Co-op, the farmer-controlled investment company which holds 12 per cent of the shares in Kerry Group, has dropped Davy Stockbrokers as its broker of choice following the Central Bank of Ireland investigation earlier this year that resulted in the stockbroking firm being fined €4.1 million.

Last Thursday, Kerry Co-op sold just over €77 million worth of Kerry Group shares on the open market through Goodbody stockbrokers, which is a major change for the farmer co-op...