Kerry Co-op drops Davy as broker of choice after probe
After the Central Bank’s investigation into Davy bond deal, co-op approached Goodbody to handle placement of shares on market
Kerry Co-op, the farmer-controlled investment company which holds 12 per cent of the shares in Kerry Group, has dropped Davy Stockbrokers as its broker of choice following the Central Bank of Ireland investigation earlier this year that resulted in the stockbroking firm being fined €4.1 million.
Last Thursday, Kerry Co-op sold just over €77 million worth of Kerry Group shares on the open market through Goodbody stockbrokers, which is a major change for the farmer co-op...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Flutter boss offloads €2.5m of shares in gambling firm
Chief executive Peter Jackson received the share options as part of an increased pay package after the gambling firm merged with Stars Group
PR guru Kelly calls drunken incident ‘a huge wake-up call’
The chairman of Teneo has temporarily reduced some of his responsibilities at the firm while he undergoes health-related counselling
Ronan Group to demolish upper floors of partly built Spencer Block
Plan for 464 apartments and 200 co-living units blocked in courts in latest round of legal wrangling with Dublin City Council
Apple revives plan for €850m data centre in Athenry
Tech giant seeks extension of planning permission due to ‘renewed importance’ of the project