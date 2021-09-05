Kerry Co-op blocks sale of shares by investor who publicly criticised it

A shareholder in Kerry Co-op has been told he could not sell more than €500,000-worth of shares unless he apologised to its board and its chief executive Thomas Hunter McGowan for previously criticising the organisation in public.

David Scannell, from Listowel in Co Kerry, had agreed a grey market deal in May through Davy Stockbrokers to sell 895 Kerry Co-op shares to five different buyers for €570 each, which amounted to just over €510,000.

However,...