Kennedy Wilson makes $85m from sale of Dublin office block

Kennedy Wilson, the US property giant, booked an $85 million profit on the sale of a prime Dublin office block in one of the biggest deals of the year.

The company had announced the sale of Baggot Plaza in central Dublin late in October for $165 million, having acquired the building at a knockdown price in 2013 as part of the purchase of a portfolio of non-performing loans called Project Opera.

While it did not disclose the gain...