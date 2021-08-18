Kenmare Resources triples shareholder dividend as profits soar

Kenmare Resouces, the Irish mining company, recorded bumper profits in the first half of the year, allowing it to triple its interim dividend to shareholders.

The company reported a 121 per cent increase in half-year earnings (Ebitda) to $82.3 million, as profit margins in the business soared to lucrative 46 per cent.

Operating profits for the first six months more than doubled to $58.8 million, as operating profit margins widened from 17 per cent last year to 33...