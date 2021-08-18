Kenmare Resources triples shareholder dividend as profits soar
The Irish mining company saw a 53 per cent increase in half-year sales as production volumes from its mine in Mozambique increased significantly
Kenmare Resouces, the Irish mining company, recorded bumper profits in the first half of the year, allowing it to triple its interim dividend to shareholders.
The company reported a 121 per cent increase in half-year earnings (Ebitda) to $82.3 million, as profit margins in the business soared to lucrative 46 per cent.
Operating profits for the first six months more than doubled to $58.8 million, as operating profit margins widened from 17 per cent last year to 33...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Profits at Peter Casey-founded recruitment company take hit during pandemic
Claddagh Resources recorded sales of €492,137 in 2020 compared to €683,843 the previous year
Glanbia presses start on e-sports nutrition firm deal
Performance nutrition giant acquires 60 per cent stake in Germany-based company that sells energy and nutrition powders to gamers and e-sports athletes
Cosgrave’s Web Summit receives €530k from Enterprise Ireland
The company received funding from the government agency that its controversial founder has roundly criticised
Company Watch: Flutter spends big to win big in the US
The bookmaker is spending $291 on average to attract each American customer, but the tactic looks likely to place it far ahead of all its competitors when the dust settles