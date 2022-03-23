Kenmare Resources triples shareholder dividend after record year in 2021

Kenmare Resouces, the Irish mining company, has reported bumper profits for its 2021 financial year, allowing it to triple its dividend pay out to shareholders.

The company said it had enjoyed a record financial year in 2021 driven by record production volumes, soaring global demand and higher average prices for titanium minerals and zircon, the key minerals it produces from its Moma mine in Mozambique.

Announcing full year results on Wednesday morning, Kenmare Resources reported a 182...