Sunday August 23, 2020
Kenmare predicts higher returns as African titanium mine thrives

Chief executive Michael Carvill says he expects production at the mine in Mozambique to increase in the coming year

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
23rd August, 2020
Michael Carvill said he expected production at the Moma mine in Mozambique to increase in the coming year

Kenmare Resources is predicting higher returns for shareholders, as production from its vast titanium mine in Africa increases.

Michael Carvill, the mining company‘s chief executive, said he expected production at the Moma mine in Mozambique to increase in the coming year which would result in greater levels of cash being generated by the company.

Carvill told the Business Post the company would return cash to investors either in the form of higher or...

