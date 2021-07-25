Kelly leaves the investment firm he co-founded
Former PR guru and chief executive of Teneo Declan Kelly is no longer active ‘in any capacity’ at his New York company, Integrum
Declan Kelly, the public relations figure and former Bill Clinton aide, is no longer involved at the new investment venture he helped found last April.
“Declan is not active in any capacity at the present time,“ a spokesman for Integrum Holdings, a New York-based private equity firm co-founded by Kelly and others, said. The spokesman would not comment on whether Kelly retained a stake in the business, which is currently raising funds for buyout targets....
