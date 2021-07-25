Subscribe Today
Kelly leaves the investment firm he co-founded

Former PR guru and chief executive of Teneo Declan Kelly is no longer active ‘in any capacity’ at his New York company, Integrum

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
25th July, 2021
Kelly leaves the investment firm he co-founded
Declan Kelly, the co-founder of New-York based Integrum Holdings.Picture: Getty

Declan Kelly, the public relations figure and former Bill Clinton aide, is no longer involved at the new investment venture he helped found last April.

“Declan is not active in any capacity at the present time,“ a spokesman for Integrum Holdings, a New York-based private equity firm co-founded by Kelly and others, said. The spokesman would not comment on whether Kelly retained a stake in the business, which is currently raising funds for buyout targets....

