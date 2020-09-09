Thursday September 10, 2020
KBC Bank to close branches in Dundrum, Naas, Greystones and Kilkenny

Fewer than 20 jobs to be lost in ‘consolidation’, company says

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
9th September, 2020
KBC has almost 1,400 staff in Ireland. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

KBC Bank Ireland will close four branches in the coming weeks after completing a review of its network.

The closures will result in limited job losses, with the majority of staff relocated to retained branches. The Business Post understands the move will result in the loss of fewer than 20 jobs.

KBC Bank Ireland, which has nearly 1,400 staff in Ireland, launched its retail operation in Ireland in 2013, with outlets in Dublin, Cork,...

