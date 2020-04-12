Judge describes £96.6m O’Donnell case as ‘fanciful’

A case taken by Blake O’Donnell over a £96.5 million interest rate swap has been described as “fanciful” by a judge.

O’Donnell, who is a solicitor, film producer and aspiring Tory MP, has spent the last few years handling the legal fallout from the collapse of his parents Brian and Patricia O’Donnell’s billion-euro property empire.

Last month, a judge in the British High Court dismissed...