Sunday April 12, 2020
Judge describes £96.6m O’Donnell case as ‘fanciful’

Family company had sought damages against Morgan Stanley in interest rate swap case

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
12th April, 2020
Blake O’Donnell has now joined Spencer West. Picture: Rollingnews

A case taken by Blake O’Donnell over a £96.5 million interest rate swap has been described as “fanciful” by a judge.

O’Donnell, who is a solicitor, film producer and aspiring Tory MP, has spent the last few years handling the legal fallout from the collapse of his parents Brian and Patricia O’Donnell’s billion-euro property empire.

Last month, a judge in the British High Court dismissed...

