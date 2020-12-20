Subscribe Today
JP Morgan opens new cyber hub in Dublin with 50 hires

The financial services giant decided on the Irish capital as a central area of tech expertise outside the US

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
20th December, 2020
Carin Bryans, the senior country officer at JP Morgan Chase in Ireland, said setting up the new unit within the Dublin office was a natural progression from the firm’s recent growth in Ireland. Photo: Fergal Philips

JP Morgan has established a new cybersecurity hub in Dublin with more than 50 employees hired to date and plans to grow the centre further over the coming years.

A specialised team working across areas such as blockchain, public cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning has been established to complement an existing team based in Seattle.

The financial services giant is hoping to attract employees from the large technology multinationals, FinTech companies and other financial...

