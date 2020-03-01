Johnson backer Odey raises his bet against Tullow Oil

Hedge fund boss Crispin Odey, a major backer of British prime minister Boris Johnson, has continued to raise his bet against Irish exploration company Tullow Oil.
Odey’s fund management company Odey Asset Management increased his total short trade position to 1.37 per cent of the company’s shares, worth around £6.3 million at the company’s share price of 33 pence.
A short trade is a risky bet in which a trader borrows...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team