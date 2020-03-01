Sunday March 1, 2020
Johnson backer Odey raises his bet against Tullow Oil

The hedge fund boss has increased his short trade position to 1.37 per cent – or £6.3 million – of the company’s shares

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
1st March, 2020
British prime minister Boris Johnson has had huge backing from Odey

Hedge fund boss Crispin Odey, a major backer of British prime minister Boris Johnson, has continued to raise his bet against Irish exploration company Tullow Oil.

Odey’s fund management company Odey Asset Management increased his total short trade position to 1.37 per cent of the company’s shares, worth around £6.3 million at the company’s share price of 33 pence.

A short trade is a risky bet in which a trader borrows...

