Johnny Sexton’s profits rose to €2.19m before lockdown

Johnny Sexton, the Irish rugby captain, made nearly €350,000 last year through his management company, which pushed the firm’s accumulated profits to nearly €2.2 million.

JAS Management and Promotions, in which Sexton is the sole shareholder, made a profit of €349,112 in the year to the end of September 2019, up from €245,875 the year before.

The company had €2.19 million in accumulated profits, compared to €1.84 million the year before. It also had...