Jobbio ‘looking at strategic options and conserving cash’

Jobbio, the recruitment start-up backed by well known business names is looking at its strategic options, according to several sources with knowledge of the company.

The business, where investors have put in more than €16 million over time, has been in cash conserving mode for some time, they said.

Barry Maloney, a tech investor, has stepped down as director at Jobbio and has not been involved there for around six months, but retains his investment.