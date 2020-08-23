Jobbio ‘looking at strategic options and conserving cash’

Jobbio, the recruitment start-up backed by well known business names is looking at its strategic options, according to several sources with knowledge of the company.
The business, where investors have put in more than €16 million over time, has been in cash conserving mode for some time, they said.
Barry Maloney, a tech investor, has stepped down as director at Jobbio and has not been involved there for around six months, but retains his investment.
