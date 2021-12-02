Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

‘It has been hectic. This event is our Super Bowl. There’s a non-stop stream of people’

Atmosphere of relief and excitement at AWS ReInvent

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
2nd December, 2021
‘It has been hectic. This event is our Super Bowl. There’s a non-stop stream of people’
Lisa-Marie Namphy, head of developer relations at Cockroach Labs, at the expo floor at AWS ReInvent

The “Super Bowl” of tech conferences for some companies, the mood on exhibit floor at AWS ReInvent was one of relief and excitement.

The expo floor at ReInvent, Amazon Web Services’ 20,000 person annual conference in Las Vegas, was covered with businesses eager to just get back out talking to customers.

Kevin Abraham, product marketing manager at DataDog, a cloud security business, didn’t understate the event’s importance to his company....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Omicron variant confirmed in Ireland; An Post eliminates gender pay gap

Companies Eva Short
Airbnb employs more than 400 people in Ireland and reported a $3bn loss partly due to impairments resulting from the distribution of its intellectual property rights

Turnover down 38% at Airbnb’s Irish unit as Covid hits revenue

Companies Donal MacNamee
Jonathan Laredo, chief executive of Yew Grove Reit: the Irish commercial property fund generates annual rent of almost €13 million from its 24 properties. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Quanta bid for Yew Grove could end up as hostile takeover

Companies Róisín Burke
Mary and Philip Sadlier of Coole Swan: ‘We’re very upbeat about the opportunities the UK can bring’

Coole Swan glides into lucrative deal with Waitrose

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1