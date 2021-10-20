Ishka records annual profit of €1 million
Retained earnings at Limerick-based spring water company rose to €3.67 million
Retained earnings at Irish spring water company Ishka rose to €3.67 million at the end of February 2021 after the company recorded an annual profit of just over €1 million, new figures show.
Accounts for Iskha Irishspringwater Limited filed with the Companies Registration Office showed that the profits were consistent with previous years. In 2020 a profit of €1,006,750 was recorded and in 2019 a €1,008,899 profit was recorded.
The Limerick-based company accounts showed pay to the two...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Turnover at Maxol Group declined 23% in 2020
Chief executive of the Irish fuel and forecourt business said the year had posed ‘the biggest challenge’ of his 35-year career
Bernard Brogan’s PR firm falls short of directors’ hopes due to Covid-19
Legacy Communications increased year-on-year profits by 91 per cent in 2020 but said performance was not at ‘the level expected by the directors as a result of pandemic restrictions’
Timoney Group got over €1m in intellectual property dispute
Military contractor stated in accounts that figure received in long-running dispute could rise in coming years
Dairy farmers weigh up €500m deal to buy out Glanbia Ireland
The board of Glanbia Co-op is weighing up a potential deal to acquire the remaining 40 per cent of Ireland’s largest dairy business