Ishka records annual profit of €1 million

Retained earnings at Irish spring water company Ishka rose to €3.67 million at the end of February 2021 after the company recorded an annual profit of just over €1 million, new figures show.

Accounts for Iskha Irishspringwater Limited filed with the Companies Registration Office showed that the profits were consistent with previous years. In 2020 a profit of €1,006,750 was recorded and in 2019 a €1,008,899 profit was recorded.

The Limerick-based company accounts showed pay to the two...