Irishwoman Claire Quinn appointed director at Coinbase Europe

Quinn, the head of customer experience operations at the cryptocurrency company, has become a director of its European hub

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
27th May, 2021
Claire Quinn joined Coinbase as its European head of customer experience operations in September 2020. Picture: Getty

Claire Quinn was appointed as a director of Coinbase’s European operation earlier this year, the Business Post can reveal.

Documents filed with the Companies Registration Office show that Quinn was made a director of Coinbase Europe Ltd, which is based in Dublin, in January 2021.

Quinn joined Coinbase, the US cryptocurrency platform, as its European head of customer experience operations in September 2020. She previously worked at Vodafone Ireland for more than...

