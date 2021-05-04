Irish virtual reality company sees revenues soar

An Irish virtual reality (VR) company took in €200,000 last month, as much as its total revenue for 2020, after signing up customers including the US State Department, KPMG and Abbott Laboratories.

VR Education Holdings now has 100 customers for Engage, its education and training software platform, including 30 new organisations signed up in the first four months of this year.

The company was founded by Waterford couple Sandra and David Whelan and has been listed on the...