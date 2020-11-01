Sunday November 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Irish tech firm sells for €121m in cash

Some 30 small investors are set to earn €1 million as US cyber security company Akamai snaps up Dublin-based Asavie

1st November, 2020
Ralph Shaw, chief executive of Asavie. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Asavie, the Irish tech firm that announced its sale last week, was sold in a cash transaction for €121 million, according to two sources familiar with the deal.

The Dublin company was acquired by Akamai, a Nasdaq-listed US cyber security firm, in the latest of several large tech firm deals this year.

Irish investors in Asavie include Ray Nolan and Tom Kennedy, the Hostelworld co-founders and tech investors; Paddy Holohan, the founder of Newbay; Barry...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Law will oblige companies to declare greenhouse gas emissions

Under proposed new legislation, businesses will have to make public their greenhouse gas data every year

Daniel Murray | 14 hours ago

Facebook content moderators say Dublin office is unsafe

Staff employed to monitor disturbing material have expressed concerns following confirmation of cases of Covid-19 in Sandyford

Aaron Rogan | 14 hours ago

Glanbia Ireland under fire for ‘unauthorised’ wells

Kilkenny County Council investigates complaints after residential water supplies run dry

Killian Woods | 14 hours ago