Irish tech firm sells for €121m in cash

Asavie, the Irish tech firm that announced its sale last week, was sold in a cash transaction for €121 million, according to two sources familiar with the deal.

The Dublin company was acquired by Akamai, a Nasdaq-listed US cyber security firm, in the latest of several large tech firm deals this year.

Irish investors in Asavie include Ray Nolan and Tom Kennedy, the Hostelworld co-founders and tech investors; Paddy Holohan, the founder of Newbay; Barry...