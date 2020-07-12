Sunday July 12, 2020
Irish taxpayer cash ‘ending up in hands of people traffickers’

Britain’s former anti-slavery commissioner says business supply chains can often contain firms that exploit workers

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
12th July, 2020
Boohoo: the online fashion retailer run by Irishman John Lyttle was this month caught up in a modern slavery investigation

Irish taxpayers’ money is almost certainly ending up in the hands of people-traffickers in the murkier corners of the public procurement process, according to Kevin Hyland, Britain’s former anti-slavery commissioner.

Hyland told the Business Post that Irish people needed to pay close attention to business supply chains, which can be complex but can often contain companies which traffic and exploit workers.

“Is the money that Irish taxpayers are giving to the government...

