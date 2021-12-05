Irish software firm Skillko to top €850k in revenue
Westport-based tech start-up is adjusting targets up to take account of yearly growth of 150 per cent
Skillko, an Irish software start-up founded in 2017, is on track to record more than €850,000 in annual recurring revenue this year.
The Westport-based company develops training and safety compliance software for the construction and utilities industries. The software helps firms speed up the onboarding and induction of new staff.
Skillko was set up by Brendan Maloney and Dermot O’Connor. O’Connor also co-founded Boxever, the Irish start-up recently acquired by Sitecore.
