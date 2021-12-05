Subscribe Today
Irish software firm Skillko to top €850k in revenue

Westport-based tech start-up is adjusting targets up to take account of yearly growth of 150 per cent

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
5th December, 2021
Irish software firm Skillko to top €850k in revenue
Brendan Maloney, founder of Skillco, a platform for business and industry training. Picture: Michael McLaughlin

Skillko, an Irish software start-up founded in 2017, is on track to record more than €850,000 in annual recurring revenue this year.

The Westport-based company develops training and safety compliance software for the construction and utilities industries. The software helps firms speed up the onboarding and induction of new staff.

Skillko was set up by Brendan Maloney and Dermot O’Connor. O’Connor also co-founded Boxever, the Irish start-up recently acquired by Sitecore.

