Irish semiconductor industry could be in crosshairs of US fight with Huawei

Ireland’s exports of microchips to China tripled last year to €5.4 billion. The figures come amid concern that a newly announced ban on the sale of US-made microchips to Huawei could impact the Irish industry.
US trade tensions with China have been affecting the highly exposed US semiconductor industry since President Donald Trump entered office in 2016.
Last week, the Trump administration announced a new ban on the sale of microchips made with US...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team