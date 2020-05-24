Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Irish semiconductor industry could be in crosshairs of US fight with Huawei

Exports of microchips from Ireland to China tripled to €5.4bn last year

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
24th May, 2020

Ireland’s exports of microchips to China tripled last year to €5.4 billion. The figures come amid concern that a newly announced ban on the sale of US-made microchips to Huawei could impact the Irish industry.

US trade tensions with China have been affecting the highly exposed US semiconductor industry since President Donald Trump entered office in 2016.

Last week, the Trump administration announced a new ban on the sale of microchips made with US...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Abbey Capital paid out €16m to shareholders in 2019

Multibillion-euro hedge fund founded by former AIB executive Tony Gannon has paid out nearly €145m in dividends over last seven years

Barry J Whyte | 10 hours ago

Ryanair customers entitled to €1bn in refunds from cancelled flights

The budget airline grounded its entire fleet in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic

Peter O'Dwyer | 10 hours ago

Guinness union hits back at plans to reduce company’s pension deficit

The Guinness Staff Union, which represents 400 employees at St James Gate, opposes Diageo’s plans to stop future pay raises being pensionable

Aaron Rogan | 10 hours ago