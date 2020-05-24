Irish semiconductor industry could be in crosshairs of US fight with Huawei

Ireland’s exports of microchips to China tripled last year to €5.4 billion. The figures come amid concern that a newly announced ban on the sale of US-made microchips to Huawei could impact the Irish industry.

US trade tensions with China have been affecting the highly exposed US semiconductor industry since President Donald Trump entered office in 2016.

Last week, the Trump administration announced a new ban on the sale of microchips made with US...