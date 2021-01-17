Irish PPE firm records €2m sales after securing over a thousand new accounts

First Aid Supplies, an Irish personal protective equipment firm, recorded €2 million in sales last year after it secured more than a thousand new accounts.

The Balbriggan-based firm, owned by Gerry Breen, sells more than 700 first aid products and has more than 2,000 customers on its books.

Last year, the firm recorded sales of more than €2 million. The figure was more than double the amount forecast by the company in its budget set out before...