Irish PPE firm records €2m sales after securing over a thousand new accounts

First Aid Supplies has more than 2,000 customers on its books including big names such as the HSE, OPW and Glanbia

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
17th January, 2021
Gerry Breen, owner of First Aid Supplies Picture: Fergal Phillips

First Aid Supplies, an Irish personal protective equipment firm, recorded €2 million in sales last year after it secured more than a thousand new accounts.

The Balbriggan-based firm, owned by Gerry Breen, sells more than 700 first aid products and has more than 2,000 customers on its books.

Last year, the firm recorded sales of more than €2 million. The figure was more than double the amount forecast by the company in its budget set out before...

